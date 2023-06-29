StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 16.02%.
Institutional Trading of OptimumBank
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OptimumBank
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.