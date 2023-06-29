StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 16.02%.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Free Report ) by 1,250,000.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

