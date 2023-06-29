StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Shares of NTZ opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Natuzzi by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the first quarter worth about $75,000.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Featured Articles

