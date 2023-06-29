StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRVFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.43 on Monday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRVFree Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148.11% and a negative return on equity of 365.53%. The business had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRVFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

