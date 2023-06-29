StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.43 on Monday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148.11% and a negative return on equity of 365.53%. The business had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

