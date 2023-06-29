StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $29.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.03. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $38.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Argo Group International last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.90 million. Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the first quarter worth approximately $80,747,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the first quarter worth approximately $38,957,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the first quarter worth approximately $34,137,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,840,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at $23,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

