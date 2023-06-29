Stifel Nicolaus Raises Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $77.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GKOS. BTIG Research raised their price target on Glaukos from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Glaukos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Glaukos from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Glaukos from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.56.

Glaukos stock opened at $70.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.23. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $70.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 17,382 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,168,070.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,290,313.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,897 shares of company stock worth $2,100,990. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Glaukos by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,470,000 after buying an additional 23,473 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Glaukos by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,684,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,703,000 after purchasing an additional 299,043 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 7.1% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191,849 shares during the period. Braidwell LP increased its position in Glaukos by 8.7% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,806,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,513,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Glaukos by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,719,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

