Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,585,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,229,000 after acquiring an additional 484,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,691,122,000 after acquiring an additional 476,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,458,000 after acquiring an additional 461,858 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $95.55 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $130.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 796.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

