Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Takes $327,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557,538 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245,763 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,886,000 after buying an additional 4,298,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19,459.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,641,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,745,000 after buying an additional 2,628,440 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV opened at $42.55 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

