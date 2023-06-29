Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Cohu stock opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.56. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Cohu had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $179.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COHU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $69,346.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $69,346.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,394 shares in the company, valued at $967,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,037 shares of company stock worth $835,140. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

