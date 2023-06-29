Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 134 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after buying an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,304,561,000 after buying an additional 450,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 771,961 shares of company stock worth $161,808,116. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $212.17 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $206.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.98.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

