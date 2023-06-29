Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.54.

NYSE ETN opened at $194.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $198.39.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.