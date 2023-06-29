Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Has $279,000 Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 19,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 48,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGR. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Avangrid Trading Down 2.2 %

AGR opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

