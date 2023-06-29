Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,878,576,000 after acquiring an additional 581,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after purchasing an additional 509,348 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,405,000 after purchasing an additional 66,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,355,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,869,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,123,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,116,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,505,203.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,986,848 shares of company stock valued at $15,646,275 and have sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $91.28 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 111.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.01.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

