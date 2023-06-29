Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 37 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,304,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Markel Group by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after purchasing an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Markel Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,849,000 after acquiring an additional 42,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,220.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,333.55 on Thursday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,458.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,343.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,330.19. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $16.23 by $1.12. Markel Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

