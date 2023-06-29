Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading Up 8.8%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report)’s share price was up 8.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.79. Approximately 1,871,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,595,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STEM shares. Bank of America cut Stem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Stem in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Stem from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.97.

Stem Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $881.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Stem had a negative net margin of 37.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Stem’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Stem announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 81.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stem

In other news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,003 shares of company stock valued at $71,714 in the last three months. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,838,000 after purchasing an additional 350,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stem by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,306,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,768,000 after purchasing an additional 104,185 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Stem by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,111,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,830 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Stem by 87.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,295,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,840 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stem by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 36,580 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

