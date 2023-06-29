Stantec (TSE:STN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$85.04 and last traded at C$84.96, with a volume of 134095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$84.41.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STN has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins upped their target price on Stantec from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stantec from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stantec from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$86.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$88.40.

Stantec Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$81.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$75.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.00.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73. Stantec had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 3.5546002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

