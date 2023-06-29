Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $666.11

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 666.11 ($8.47) and traded as high as GBX 672.40 ($8.55). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 671 ($8.53), with a volume of 3,426,761 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 890 ($11.32) to GBX 880 ($11.19) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.71) to GBX 970 ($12.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.71) to GBX 980 ($12.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.44) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 930.83 ($11.84).

Standard Chartered Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 644.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 666.13. The stock has a market cap of £19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 946.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity

About Standard Chartered

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 17,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.59), for a total value of £103,466.07 ($131,552.54). Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

