Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $228.35

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 228.35 ($2.90) and traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.61). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 210.50 ($2.68), with a volume of 349,845 shares trading hands.

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £852.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10,600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 228.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 227.93.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

