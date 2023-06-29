Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Major Shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere Sells 6,877,553 Shares

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $204,675,977.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,883,594.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sphere Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE SPHR traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,112. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.12). Sphere Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $363.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Sphere Entertainment

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Macquarie lowered shares of Sphere Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

(Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.