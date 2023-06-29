Spectris (LON:SXS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,467.69

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,467.69 ($44.09) and traded as high as GBX 3,549 ($45.12). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,495 ($44.44), with a volume of 177,515 shares changing hands.

SXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,470 ($44.12) to GBX 3,870 ($49.21) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,265 ($54.23) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,817.50 ($48.54).

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of £3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3,357.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,707.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,468.30.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

