SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 113.2% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 93,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 49,844 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,639,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,449,000 after acquiring an additional 83,537 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 660.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 55,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 48,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 430.9% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 67,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 54,892 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTI traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $28.25. 3,897,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,920,091. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

