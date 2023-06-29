SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Shares of SPTN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,945. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William R. Voss sold 9,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $197,437.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,687 shares in the company, valued at $675,249.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 23.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 339,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 63,747 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 55.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 37,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 13,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SpartanNash by 141.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,992,000 after buying an additional 566,957 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 116,373.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in SpartanNash by 170.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 61,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

