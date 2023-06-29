Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

NYSE:SWN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 25,469,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,633,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4,881.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

