Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 346,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 91,388 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $914,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Sonoco Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 128,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 28,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 42,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE SON opened at $58.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.84. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $53.78 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

