Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SLOIY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Soitec in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Soitec from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Soitec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Soitec in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Soitec Stock Performance

SLOIY stock opened at $77.75 on Thursday. Soitec has a twelve month low of $66.93 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.11.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

