Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.69

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 9440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SDXAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sodexo in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.60.

Sodexo Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, which includes corporate Services, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities.

