SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $3.70. SmartRent shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 535,566 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.54.

In other news, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $210,166.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at $17,244.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SmartRent news, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $210,166.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alana Beard sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,349.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,918 shares of company stock worth $293,325. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 191,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,506,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500,717 shares during the period. ACK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SmartRent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,058,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SmartRent by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after buying an additional 4,207,723 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent in the third quarter worth $8,980,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SmartRent by 2,395.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,884,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,132 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.84.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $65.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.63 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 44.05%. Analysts anticipate that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

