SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Announces $0.15 Semi-annual Dividend

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

SM Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 45.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SM Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SM Energy to earn $6.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SM traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.31. 1,768,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,584. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.99. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 41.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.