SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SLRC. TheStreet downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.

SLR Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.21 million, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.13.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 364.44%.

Insider Activity at SLR Investment

In other SLR Investment news, insider Shiraz Kajee bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 216,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 49,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 43,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

See Also

