SL Advisors LLC Sells 55 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SL Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.6% of SL Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 57.1% during the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $448.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $457.49 and a 200 day moving average of $468.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

