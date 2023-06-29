SL Advisors LLC Has $559,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SL Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.2% of SL Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $291.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.86. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.