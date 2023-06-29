Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Holdings Boosted by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 2,161.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,292,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235,405 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 24.86% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,734,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,917,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 268,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 171,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 137,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares during the period.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CTA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.51. The stock had a trading volume of 182,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,020. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

