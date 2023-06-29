Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the May 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sika Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $27.63 on Thursday. Sika has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.50.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

