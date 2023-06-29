Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Sigilon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGTX traded up $17.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,042,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,273. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter. Sigilon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 253.33% and a negative return on equity of 87.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sigilon Therapeutics

About Sigilon Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 131.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 156,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 69,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 54,770 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with acute and chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A.

