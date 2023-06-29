Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Declines By 94.6%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TechnoPro Stock Performance
TCCPY stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. TechnoPro has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20.
About TechnoPro
