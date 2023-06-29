Short Interest in Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Drops By 95.1%

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Stolt-Nielsen Price Performance

OTCMKTS SOIEF opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62. Stolt-Nielsen has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $33.05.

Get Stolt-Nielsen alerts:

About Stolt-Nielsen

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Stolt-Nielsen Limited provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids worldwide. It operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas. The company also produces, processes, and markets seafood, including turbot and sole; and transports, stores, and distributes chemicals, clean petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gases, vegetable oils, biofuels, and oleochemicals, as well as alternative fuels and feedstocks.

Receive News & Ratings for Stolt-Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stolt-Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.