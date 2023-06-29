Short Interest in Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Drops By 95.1%

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Stolt-Nielsen Price Performance
OTCMKTS SOIEF opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62. Stolt-Nielsen has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $33.05.
About Stolt-Nielsen
