Short Interest in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Decreases By 69.3%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 69.3% from the May 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 3.4 %
OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $83.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.77. The company has a market capitalization of $133.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $91.34.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $20.83 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
- Cal-Maine Downgraded, Dividend Yield At Risk Or Value PLay?
- Analyst Upgrades Drive Old Dominion Freight Line 13.49% Higher
- Google Was Just Downgraded, But This Could Be A Good Thing
- Rising AI & Falling Shares: Nvidia Facing New Export Restrictions
- Schnitzer Steel: Set Up For Long-Term Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.