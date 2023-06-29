Short Interest in Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Rises By 1,800.0%

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Real Brands Price Performance

Shares of RLBD opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Real Brands has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc engages in the extraction of hemp cannabinol (CBD) oil/isolate, wholesale of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products. It offers topical creams and gels, cosmetics, tinctures, oils, capsules, vape cartridges, oral sprays, lotions, and other products.

