Short Interest in Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Rises By 1,800.0%

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Real Brands Price Performance
Shares of RLBD opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Real Brands has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
About Real Brands
