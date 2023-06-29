Short Interest in QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Declines By 71.4%

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
QBE Insurance Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS QBIEY opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. QBE Insurance Group has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $10.80.
QBE Insurance Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than QBE Insurance Group
- Cal-Maine Downgraded, Dividend Yield At Risk Or Value PLay?
- Analyst Upgrades Drive Old Dominion Freight Line 13.49% Higher
- Google Was Just Downgraded, But This Could Be A Good Thing
- Rising AI & Falling Shares: Nvidia Facing New Export Restrictions
- Schnitzer Steel: Set Up For Long-Term Strength
Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.