Short Interest in QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Declines By 71.4%

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

QBE Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS QBIEY opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. QBE Insurance Group has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $10.80.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as risk management solutions.

