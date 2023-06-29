Short Interest in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Declines By 81.4%

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ GENY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average of $41.37. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

About Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF

The Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (GENY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global growth companies with exposure to the spending and lifestyle activities of the Millennial generation – people born between 1980 and the mid-2000s.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.