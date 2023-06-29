Short Interest in Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Drops By 92.2%

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 92.2% from the May 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BPIRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Piraeus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Piraeus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Piraeus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BPIRY remained flat at $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 36,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,963. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. Piraeus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

Piraeus Financial Company Profile

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers time, saving, and current deposits, as well as personal banking and payroll accounts; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; mortgage, commercial real estate, corporate, consumer, motor vehicle, sovereign, personal, home, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; mutual funds, corporate and treasury bonds, equities, energy finance, and treasury products; and car, home and civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, and corporate insurances.

