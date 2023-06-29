Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Declines By 93.8%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance

Shares of OVCHY traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $18.32. 6,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,957. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $19.96.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

Oversea-Chinese Banking Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.5441 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Featured Articles

