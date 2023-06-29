Short Interest in OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF) Declines By 72.5%

OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,600 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the May 31st total of 1,699,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,676.0 days.

OTP Bank Nyrt. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OTPBF remained flat at C$34.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$29.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.40. OTP Bank Nyrt. has a one year low of C$27.00 and a one year high of C$34.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTPBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OTP Bank Nyrt. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OTP Bank Nyrt. in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTP Bank Nyrt. Company Profile

OTP Bank Nyrt., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, municipalities, corporations, and enterprises. The company offers loans; accounts; debit and credit cards; insurance; account management; securities; factoring; company statement; and other products and services for individual and enterprise customers.

