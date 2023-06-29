Short Interest in NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Decreases By 75.1%

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the May 31st total of 196,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NuLegacy Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NULGF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 53,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,542. NuLegacy Gold has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

About NuLegacy Gold

NuLegacy Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property includes the Red Hill property consists of 1,363 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 108 square kilometers located in Eureka County, Nevada.

