Short Interest in NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Decreases By 75.1%

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the May 31st total of 196,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NuLegacy Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NULGF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 53,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,542. NuLegacy Gold has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
About NuLegacy Gold
