Short Interest in MultiChoice Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHOY) Drops By 76.5%

MultiChoice Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHOY – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MultiChoice Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get MultiChoice Group alerts:

MultiChoice Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MCHOY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.00. 647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,792. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.58. MultiChoice Group has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $8.36.

About MultiChoice Group

MultiChoice Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates video-entertainment subscriber platforms in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, and internationally. It operates through South Africa, Rest of Africa, and Technology segments. The company offers digital satellite television, digital terrestrial television, online services, over-the-top, and related video-entertainment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MultiChoice Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiChoice Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.