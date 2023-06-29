Short Interest in Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) Grows By 315.0%

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 315.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Metals Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTAL traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.40. 29,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,761. Metals Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

