Short Interest in Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Decreases By 66.7%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mapfre Price Performance

OTCMKTS MPFRY remained flat at $4.45 on Thursday. Mapfre has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11.

Mapfre Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.1327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Mapfre’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 5.43%. Mapfre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

Mapfre Company Profile

Mapfre, SA operates in the insurance, property, financial, and services sectors worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

