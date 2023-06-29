Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Drops By 88.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the May 31st total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.18. 2,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,951. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58.
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0673 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
