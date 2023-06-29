Short Interest in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Rises By 951.0%

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 721,000 shares, an increase of 951.0% from the May 31st total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 340,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,449. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98.

Hookipa Pharma ( NASDAQ:HOOK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 416.94% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HOOK. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

