Short Interest in Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Declines By 90.2%

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the May 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

HVRRY stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $65.98 and a one year high of $111.33.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter.

Hannover Rück Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.4037 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.67.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance.

