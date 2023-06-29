Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Grows By 402.8%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, an increase of 402.8% from the May 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1,414.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the first quarter worth $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 969.2% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 130.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

GRID stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.10. 70,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.99. The stock has a market cap of $778.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $71.92 and a fifty-two week high of $106.18.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

